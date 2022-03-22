Housing Affordability ‘Significantly’ Worse Than Pre-Pandemic

It comes as no surprise that housing affordability has significantly worsened, particularly in the regions during the public health crisis.

A new report from the ACOSS/UNSW Sydney Poverty and Inequality Partnership has revealed that falling rental housing affordability has only exacerbated since the pandemic began.

According to the report, which compared Australia to seven other countries including Canada, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, the UK and the US, rent rises over the last two-years have been far in excess of wage increases.

All countries followed a similar trajectory in the early stages of the pandemic by delivering emergency income support, along with housing interventions, providing services for marginalised amid mass insecurity and homelessness concerns.

Likewise, most countries also saw house prices rise during the pandemic, with housing affordability more acute than before Covid ran rampant across the globe.

ACOSS CEO, Dr Cassandra Goldie, said that “soaring regional rents are compounding financial stress for many people on low incomes or receiving income support payments”.

“With private rentals already in short supply before the recent devastating floods, soaring rents, and a severe shortage of social housing options, we’re in the middle of a renting crisis in many parts of regional Australia."

"In flood-affected areas, it’s clear the rental market cannot house the families on low and middle incomes who have been made homeless temporarily – the real concern is that this then becomes permanent," Dr Goldie said.

“We need immediate Federal Government action to help house people made homeless in flood-affected communities. But COVID and the floods are only aggravating a national rental problem that has been building for years"

"After a decade of Commonwealth neglect on social housing, we badly need a major national building program that starts to remedy this, with a sizeable part of the investment going to the regional centres facing the greatest stress,” Dr Goldie urged.

The report revealed that regional renters in Tasmania and Western Australia have been hit the hardest because of even larger housing cost increases.

