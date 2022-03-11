Housing Crisis Support For Flood-Ravaged Residents In NSW Northern Rivers

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said the urgent task of finding housing for displaced people from the flood-ravaged Northern Rivers region was at the top of his agenda.

“To me, the top priorities here are getting the clean-up done, getting people into homes and getting financial support out for those who need it,” he told the Nine Network on Friday. “We want people out of evacuation centres and into their own homes.”

Australia Today's Steve Price speaks to Federal Nationals MP for Page Kevin Hogan about the cleanup in Lismore.

The declaration follows the announcement of a $551m housing support package for 25,000 households, jointly funded by the federal government.

The package includes 16 weeks’ rent support, from $6,000 to more than $18,000 per household.

Perrottet said that of the 9,200 homes assessed so far, 5,500 are damaged and 2,834 are uninhabitable.

The premier posed that coordinating housing was going to be a “significant challenge, with tonnes of household debris and household waste lining streets.

"We have around 4,000 tonnes every day of debris being collected. It is a massive operation. It will take weeks and months."

According to the Insurance Council of Australia, the cost of the disastrous floods continues to rise with NSW claims totalling $663m.

Meanwhile, 20 motor homes are enroute to the flood-stricken northern rivers, to provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes.

The overland vehicles will be supplied through the state government’s $10m temporary accommodation plan, with a further $20m spend on “pods” for residents to live in on their land while rebuilding.

The NSW government has also hired temporary housing at camping sites in the northern rivers.

Airbnb has also announced plans to provide free short-term accommodation for flood-affected residents in the Northern Rivers’ region.

