Houston Researchers Develop Patent-Free Inexpensive Vaccine

A team of US researchers have developed a patent-free vaccine against COVID19.

The Texas scientists unveiled Corbevax last month, regarded as "the world's COVID-19 vaccine', which doctors say could change the game.

Drug makers have the ability to reproduce the vaccine for free, without the hassle of upholding a licensing agreement.

Microbiologist Maria Bottazzi, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize said it's a more natural vaccine that will be more accessible and less expensive.

“It’s a much cheaper process than the messenger RNA technology that Pfizer or Moderna used. We chose the most scalable, reproducible and stable method with a yeast cell that ferments and coded it to produce these proteins," Bottazzi said.

"That means you don’t have any animal derivatives, everything is synthetic. In addition, anyone can replicate it and collaborate with us."

The vaccine aids the body with protein, improving protection if the individual catches the virus. The process is used to fight various viruses such as hepatitis B.

Novavax is a similar vaccine, while universally known mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) teach the body to grow COVID spike proteins on its own.

Experts hope Corbevax will help provide higher vaccination rates in third-world countries lagging behind.

The latest COVD figures from right around Australia:

Victoria New cases: 5,645

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 227 / 29 NSW New cases: 9,017

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,066 / 43 TAS New cases: 784

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 21 / 5

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.