How a big national retailer saves a small Tasmanian business from going under!

Good news stories are rare to come by during this time, yet here is one about giving one local wine business a chance at survival. Tasmania is a premier wine region, especially with our Pinot Noir varieties being highly sought after globally. This story is about Small Island Wines who since the coronavirus pandemic hit, have lost 95 percent of their revenue. Owner James Broinowski spoke with Triple M’s Brian Carlton, as his business has been in the news lately regarding a deal with Dan Murphy’s who are stepping up to the plate to help him out.

Small Island Wines started from a crowdfunding campaign which launched their business back in 2015. Their main trade was supplying wine to local restaurants in Hobart. James reached out to Dan Murphy’s explaining the trouble his business was facing in the hope they could come to an arrangement. It is unusual to hear about a big national business helping the small guys out, but they agreed and came to the party.

James is grateful to Dan Murphy’s which he says has saved his businesses during this time.