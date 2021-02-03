How A Local Cricket Team Needed One Run With Seven Wickets In Hand In The Second Last Over… And Didn’t Win

Diamond Valley Cricket Association’s C Grade saw a remarkable result on the weekend, when Lower Plenty needed 1 run off the last 7 balls with 7 wickets in hand to complete a regulation victory over Lower Eltham… and didn’t win.

The Triple M Cricket Fan Podcast got a hold of Lower Eltham’s sidelined skipper, Luke Burgoyne, to talk us through how the last 7 balls went down.

Lower Eltham took 4/0 off the last seven balls — one bowled, one catch, and two run outs as Lower Plenty’s panic set in — to somehow walk away with three points from a lost cause.

The last batsman was run out on the last ball going for the run to win, and had to be given out by his own team mate.

“In local cricket when your team mate has to umpire from square leg, you could see the disappointment as he just bowed his head,” Burgoyne said.

“[He] just barely put his out finger up… he’s just dropped his head looking at his feet and barely gotten his finger above his shoulder.”

Burgoyne said the celebrations back at the club were akin to a victory.

“When you get a result like that, we’ve virtually won,” he said.

“There’s plenty of jumping up and down on each other, plenty of hugs… the bowler was pretty up and about, he probably told that story better than me back at the club rooms at midnight!”

The worst part is that Lower Plenty weren’t bowled out — they simply ran out of overs.

