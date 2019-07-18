How About This App That Lets You Charge Your Kids For Lifts In Chores

Some of us were raised on an honour system of lifts in exchange for help around the house but now one company has made things official with an app for anyone forced to ferry their kids around.

The Parent Taxi is basically like Uber but instead of paying you in cash, your beloved offspring can make it up to you in chores.

Using GPS to log just how much time you're driving, you can then set your "fare", deciding how many kilometres to assign to each odd job.

Once you've dropped off, you can then send your kid a receipt to their smartphone or tablet - although we can't promise they'll pay promptly.

It's a long-time coming; according to research by Allianz last year, more than 60 per cent of Aussie parents and carers claim to spend up to eight hours a week on the pick up and drop off, with more than one in 10 spending more than nine hours a week on chauffeuring duty.

That's a lot of lawn mowing, if you ask us.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.