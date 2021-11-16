How Achtung Baby Nearly Didn't Happen

U2's Achtung Baby Celebrates Thirty Years Since It's Release On November 18, 1971

Thirty years ago, Bono described Achtung Baby as "the sound of four men chopping down The Joshua Tree". The album won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance and became one of the most significant records of the nineties and of U2's career. As we celebrate thirty years of the 1991 smash album, Bono tells us how the record nearly didn't happen!

Have a listen below:

Hear the full episode of Essential Vinyl below:

