How Australian Open’s Hawk-Eye Camera Technology Delivers The Right Call Every Time

You know when you’re watching tennis on the TV and one of the players calls a challenge, saying ‘hey! That shot was in!'

Then, an animation plays on your screen of a little virtual ball bouncing across a 3D court.

If you’ve ever wondered how they spit out this replay so fast, it’s thanks to an incredibly precise technology called Hawk-eye.

But how does this tech work exactly? And just how accurate is it?

Dr Sophie Calabretto chats to Cosmos Magazine journalist Matthew Agius to find out and how Hawk-eye is even more sophisticated at this years Australian Open.

Listen now:

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine.