How Coronavirus Put Heath Shaw's Retirement Plans On Hold

Veteran GWS defender Heath Shaw revealed on the Rush Hour that the coronavirus pandemic has completely thrown his retirement plans.

Shaw stated that this would be his last season in the AFL, but has since reconsidered his options after a sitting out the past few weeks.

The two-time All-Australian had originally pencilled in plans to travel abroad in 2021, but with travel restrictions likely to impact a portion of next year he is open to pulling the boots on again.

Shaw, who is one of the AFL's great characters, dished some dirt on some of his GWS teammates, spoke about training in isolation, his new art collection & explained his title as 'Lord'.

