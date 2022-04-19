“How crazy!”: Hardworking Mackay man discovers million-dollar Gold Lotto win while busy at work!

While he may have been interrupted at work by the news he’d won division one in last night’s Gold Lotto draw, a Mackay man has declared he won’t be clocking off early today to celebrate his $1 million win.



The North Queenslander held one of the four division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4174, drawn Monday 18 April 2022 and takes home $1 million.



This morning, an official from The Lott reached out to the winner, who had no idea he’d become an overnight Gold Lotto millionaire.



“I’m at work right now. I was completely clueless to this news!” he laughed.



“Oh my gosh. I’m so happy! I can barely talk right now.



“I can’t believe I’m a millionaire. A millionaire!? How crazy is that!?



“It’s overwhelming. I never thought I’d be contemplating what to do with one million dollars!



“I’ll look after my family, and I’ll save a lot to retire earlier than I hoped.



“It’s lovely. I’ve been quite unlucky lately. I’ve been through a tough time, so this is fantastic.



“I don’t think I’ll be taking the day off. I’ll most likely continue working and have some drinks with my family to celebrate tonight.



“Thank you so much. I feel very spoilt!”



His winning marked System 8 entry was purchased at Slade Point Mackay, Shop 1 5 Finch Street, Slade Point.



The Slade Point Mackay team are thrilled for their winner and wish him all the best with his million-dollar win.



The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4174 on Monday 18 April 2022 were 7, 3, 6, 25, 28, 11, while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 30.



Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4251 – two in Victoria and one each in New South Wales and Queensland.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 366 so far this financial year, including 80 won by Golden Casket customers.



In 2021, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto created 97 millionaires across Australia.



During this time, there were 103 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $102 million.



