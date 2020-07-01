How Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley Is Getting People Inspired With The Band's First New Single In 7 Years

ARIA Award winning, Perth rock band Eskimo Joe are back with their first single in 7 years and joined Triple M's The Hot Breakfast this week to celebrate the release.

Talking to the band's frontman Kav Temperley, he revealed the new single, Say Something, is a song the band have been working on since last year, although the subject matter couldn't be more suited for today's climate.

The song is about no longer sitting on the fence and speaking up. Kav told Triple M it's to inspire people, saying; "We're not trying to preach, we're just trying to get people inspired".

Listen to the full interview:



Say Something by Eskimo Joe is out now.

More info: www.eskimojoe.net

Keep up to date with everything in music with our Rock News playlist:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!