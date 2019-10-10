How Freddie Fittler Helped Dave Shillington Realise He Needed To Talk To Someone About His Mental Health

The light the world is shining on men's mental health seems to be getting brighter and brighter, but there's still a long way to go.

No-one knows that better than Trade Mutt co-founder Dan Allen, one of the blokes behind the tradie-wear range that's as loud as the voice it wants to give mental health.

Speaking to Triple M on Thursday morning, Dan recounted a conversation he recently had with ex-footy star Dave Shillington about the moment Freddie Fittler helped him realise he needed to talk to someone.

Listen below:

Dan also spoke movingly about the devastating inspiration behind Trade Mutt, sharing that it came about as a result of losing one of his best mates, also named Dan.

Hear the full chat below and then check our Trade Mutt here.

