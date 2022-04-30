How Good Can Shai Bolton Become?

Following 30 touches and three goals on Friday night against West Coast, The Saturday Rub explored just how good Shai Bolton can become.

The emerging Richmond star has shone in the absence of Dusty Martin, and Damian Barrett believes he has ability "that hasn't even scratched the surface". Bernie Vince and Wayne Carey were also equally full of praise.

"This 'Dusty role', only certain players can do it," Duck explained. "You know who can do it? In a different way to what Dusty does it.. Bolton has that explosiveness out of the middle and can go forward with his electric speed, he kicks goals as well."

