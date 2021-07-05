How Hocking's Departure Opens The Door For Brad Scott At AFL House

Triple M Footy's news breaker Tom Browne explained how Steve Hocking's appointment as Geelong CEO paves the way for Brad Scott to fill his role at AFL House.

Browne spoke on the Triple M Footy news podcast this morning before the Hocking news had broken, but flagged that Scott was waiting in the wings if Hocking did depart.

This would rule Scott out of any vacant senior coaching roles he'd been linked to.

