How Long Curtis Scott May Be Suspended For - And Who Could Replace Him At The Raiders

This off-season has been inarguably quieter than last for the NRL but that doesn't mean they'll be going any easier on Curtis Scott.

The newly minted Canberra Raider was allegedly tasered by police in Sydney on Sunday night after allegedly getting into a drunken altercation.

Scott, formerly of the Storm, is now facing six charges including two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Now, the 22-year-old may be facing a lengthy suspension - and Ricky Stuart may be looking elsewhere for a replacement.

Scott was slated to return to training this morning, but the Raiders have since confirmed that he will not be back until Friday at the earliest.

He is due to face court on February 20.

"That's why Ricky Stuart is so dirty," Mark "MG" Geyer said on Tuesday evening's The Rush Hour with MG. "This one incident could derail their whole season."

