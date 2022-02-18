How Midnight Oil Know This Is Their FINAL Tour

Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil joins Matty O on Triple M Aussie

Midnight Oil founding member Jim Moginie joins us to talk about how their latest record, Resist came together. Revealing the competitive writing process, and the ins and outs of the record.

Devastated fan Matty O put the question forward of how the boys know this is their final tour?

