How one junior sporting clubs President is improving the lives of his junior AFL players.

Focusing on the footy field- but also on what's going on in our heads...

That's what the Port Douglas Crocs juniors will be doing with the Outside the Locker Room program being started by the club tonight.

It's set to give players the chance to have a space to chat about what they're going through- and offer them support services, while also trying to guide them to make the choices in their social lives which will benefit them in the long run.

We caught up with President Craig Mitchell who explains why he was so keen to get on board:

If you want more information just see their Facebook page HERE.