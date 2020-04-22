How Roy Symonds' Family Are Travelling Around The World During Isolation

If your household is hunting for ways to keep the fun in dysfunctional during isolation, a former Aussie Cricketer has the answer!

Townsville’s own Andrew ‘Roy’ Symonds and his family are getting creative with ‘themed dinners’ on the menu.

We can’t travel the world at the moment (that’s a weird sentence to type!) but the flavours on the Symonds’ dinner table are still multicultural.

It’s not just the food that is in theme, the outfits are too!

Yep, the family of 4 have gone all out with costumes and the evidence is all over Instagram.

So far they’ve explored Australia, America, India, Japan and last night it was Italy with Roy dressing as the Mona Lisa!

Where will the jet to next?