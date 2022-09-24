How Souths Can Rattle Panthers

It may not be a pretty sight, but Wade Graham believes the Rabbitohs will need to unsettle the Panthers with some flare-ups to upset their rhythm to win.

Given Penrith are the best team in the NRL, Graham believes if the Panthers control the speed and rhythm of the game then the Rabbitohs won’t be able to lean on their strengths.

“You don’t want Penrith dictating the rhythm of the game,” Graham said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“A strength of Souths is their set pieces when it’s stop-start, getting to a scrum or finding a penalty so they can work to their points. We know how deadly they are with that shift to the left.”

“If they are feeling like it’s an end-to-end game where Penrith are controlling the speed and rhythm, it might be a tactic for someone to cause a bit of a flare-up and get some set starts going.”

