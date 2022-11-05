How Sri Lanka Can Save Australia

Australia need Sri Lanka to do them a huge favour and beat their old rivals England at the T20 World Cup.

An English loss would see the hosts qualify ahead of them for the semi-final yet optimism is low.

Though Brad Haddin stated on Willow Talk that there is an opportunity for Sri Lanka to cause a big shock.

"The key for me is that they need to go all out attack at the start of the game."

Haddin stated that early wickets could turn the game on its head, which the Aussies will be hoping for.

