How The Australian Sporting World Has Paid Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

The AFL and NRL will honour Queen Elizabeth II in pregame ceremonies following her death Friday morning (AEST), while messages of condolences are in abundance from people across many codes.

A minute's silence will be had before the national anthem ahead of the AFL's semi-final matches between Melbourne and brisbane on Friday night and Collingwood and Fremantle on Saturday night.

There will also be a minute’s silence before all AFLW and VFL matches this weekend.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the league was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”. “We extend our sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this very difficult time,” he said. “Her grit, humility and devotion to the Commonwealth will be remembered by all long after her reign. May she rest in peace.” Post NRL will also observe a minute’s silence before its finals and it's expected cricket and soccer will follow suit paying their respects. The Victoria Racing Club also paid tributes to the Queen who was a lover of horse racing. She had visited Flemington in 1954, 1963 and 1977, while her horse, Arabian Story, finished sixth in the 1997 Melbourne Cup. “Her knowledge and passion of horse racing was well-known and inspiring,” said VRC chairman Neil Wilson. “The Queen has left an extraordinary legacy and her contribution and support for our industry has always been greatly appreciated. She will remain in our hearts forever.” Post Post Post

