How The New TV Deal Could Help Get Tasmania A Team

Damian Barrett explained on the Midweek Rub today how the new TV deal could help Tasmania get its long-awaited AFL team.

LISTEN HERE:

"Given Gil's still on his farewell lap, that was the big lap he did yesterday… it (Tasmania) is part of it," Damo said.

"He won’t go until he gets this across the line now."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

CATCH THE FULL MIDWEEK RUB ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!