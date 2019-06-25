How The Supercars Traffic Changes Will Impact Your Drive

We can almost hear the cars ripping around Reid Park for the 2019 WATPAC Townsville 400 already!

In 9 days the biggest names of the Supercars world will be racing to be the best on our Townsville course.

With the drivers taking over Townsville streets, obviously we won't be able to share the road with them and we'll have to give up some of our usually routes.

Changes in traffic will be in place from 8pm Friday June 28 through to 5am Tuesday July 9.

On Boundary Street you won't have access from Railway Avenue to Woolcock Street and on the always busy Charters Towers Road you won't be able to use Boundary Street to Ingham Road.

There's a stack of public transport and parking options to make your Supercars experience as smooth as possible.

Whether you need to grab a Sun Bus or get over from Maggie Island, see all those details on Council's website.

If you'd like to pre-purchase paid parking you can do that from Townsville West State School, Townsville State High School, Railway Estate Primary School, Pripark, and Fit For Life Financial Services Centre.

