How The West Was Rocked: Dave Warner

The suburban boy was exactly that here in Perth. Born and bred around Bicton, attending Aquinas College and then UWA just for starters.

Coming from a pre-punk punk back called Pus, Warner developed his song writing and in 1976, Suburban Boy was released by Warner's band From The Suburbs... it did really well here in Australia, going gold within a month of release.

As quickly as Warner came, he diversified and started writing plays, novels and screenplays, along with music.

Clairsy caught up with the suburban boy to chat about the good old days in Perth.

Hear The Chat In Full

