How The West Was Rocked: Eurogliders

The Eurogliders, fronted by the one and only Grace Knight, were a seriously underrated band born and bred right here in Perth.

Their sound was a distinctively different brand of pop, which garnered both national and international success. They scored a Top 10 album here in Australia and their single, Heaven (Must Be There) went top 2 here in Oz and peaked at 21 in the USA.

Not bad!

Clairsy spoke with Grace Knight from the band about the heady days.

We found this little gem online. What a performance from a little Perth band that could... and did!