How The West Was Rocked: The Innocent Bystanders

It wouldn't be a WA music special without acknowledging how much the Innocent Bystanders achieved here in Perth back in the '80s... a time where cover bands well and truly dominated the Perth landscape.

Of course, the Innocent Bystanders were the foundations that led to the whirlwind that is Mark "Johnny Diesel" Lizotte... he was their lead singer and guitarist from 1983 to 1986.

Clairsy spoke to Mark about those times.

Hear The Chat In Full

Doing It Live

What a ripper this is... featuring a stalwart of Perth radio (now sadly passed) Bill Ali, and of course, The Innocent Bystanders... minus Diesel :(