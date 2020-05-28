How The West Was Rocked: The Triffids

A band now gone but by no means not forgotten... the genius of David McComb out front of his fellow band mates, they took on Australia and the world, and it's fair to say they enjoyed more success abroad than they did at home.

Sadly, McComb died at the tender age of 37. He'd only been on this Earth for a short time, but left a legacy that remains to this day.

And he hailed from little old Perth.

Doing It Live

We couldn't go past The Triffids' performance of Wide Open Road at the 1987 blockbuster Australian Made. It's reported that Michael Hutchence himself insisted that The Triffids join INXS on the nationwide tour.