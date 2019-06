A reminder to check your old lotto and TAB tickets – with more than half a billion dollars sitting unclaimed in Victorian coffers.

Among the $567,598,670 is a division one win worth over a million dollars.

The State Revenue Office says the money is being held from wins dating back to 1997 – but you'll you’ll need to seriously check your pockets as the winning ticket is necessary to get paid.

Check the Unclaimed Money database here.