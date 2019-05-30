How To Make Your Google Account Delete Itself When You Die

If you’re a Gmail user – there’s something you might not have thought of.

What exactly happened to all your information once you die?

It turns out you can actually make some plans for what happens when you depart this world (especially if there's somethings in your emails your don't want your loved ones to know about) you could give it to your spouse or you could just delete everything.

Here’s how you do it:

Go to myaccount.google.com.

Tap “Data & personalization.”

Scroll down and select “Make a plan for your account.”

Click “Start.”

Now you can make some choices: You can decide how long Google will wait after noticing you’re completely inactive: this defaults to three months but can wait for up to 18 months. Go

Google will try and reach out before deleting everything - fill in your contact phone number where Google will try to reach you via text message before deleting anything.

You’ll also want to make sure your email address is correct.

Click next, and then you can pick up to 10 contacts to reach out to - and what content you’d like to share with them – they’ll have access to this – photos, Gmail and more for three months after your account becomes inactive.

You can also set an auto-reply that will automatically be sent from your Gmail account after it becomes inactive

Hit Next. Then you can choose if you’d like the account to be deleted. This will happen after it’s been inactive and a contact has had three months to access and recover anything they might want to save. Google’s site said this includes publicly shared information, like YouTube videos.

Click “Review Plan.”

Tap “Confirm plan.”

Now you’re done! You’ve officially set up a plan for what will happen to your Google account when you pass away. Now go on and share this article with someone who you think has something to hide!

