How To Stay Pool Safe This Summer

With summer fast approaching, Council has reminded all pool owners about pool safety, including the supervision of children at all times.

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in very young children across Australia, making it vital for all pool owners to ensure they have pool fencing and effective supervision to prevent these tragic occurrences.

Council’s Manager Planning Building and Health Francois Van Der Berg said,

“It is vital to ensure supervision of children and check the operation of your pool gate and latching mechanism, rigidity of the barrier, and trees and other objects e.g. pot plants and taps, are not located in places that could be used for climbing into the pool area.

“Inflatable and portable swimming pools must comply with the same pool barrier requirements as regular swimming pools, if they are capable of being filled with water to a depth greater than 300 millimetres."

A home pool safety checklist with more details can be downloaded here.

Miss the show? Catch up below…

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.