How To Talk To Your Kids About Coronavirus
How to best approach the big questions
If you're a parent - chances are you might be getting a few tricky questions from your kids about the coronavirus.
We spoke to an expert to find out the best way to speak to our little ones - without increasing fear or telling fibs.
Psychologist Rachael Murrihy from University of Sydney explains how best to talk to your kids about the pandemic - from when to talk about it, to how to control the uncertainty. Take a listen: