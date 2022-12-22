How To Teach Kids About Money With The Barefoot Investor

“Learning about money is the one thing every kid’s gonna be tested on every day of their lives.”

This was just one of the reasons why Scott Pape, AKA The Barefoot Investor, targeted children in his new book, Barefoot Kids – doing all the hard work for parents, teaching children how to be money savvy.

Scott joins The Briefing to discuss the book, the importance of teaching kids the concept of money and the fact it’s more than maths and numbers.

Listen now:

Scott’s books have sold millions of copies and counting … and his guidance for primary school-aged kids has been written in a unique visual, featuring 45 inspiring money stories from Australian children, fun projects, rewards and real-life stickers.

“I wrote the book as really a consolation prize for the fact that I spent two years trying to get financial education in schools. Uh, and I failed, you know?” he said.

“So, my view is that, um, learning about money is the one thing that every kid’s gonna be tested on every day of their lives. And the fact is, we don’t teach it.”

