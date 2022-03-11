How To Watch The Red Cross Flood Appeal Live

Australians will come together to support those impacted by devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales with an evening of live entertainment this Saturday.

Nine, Seven and 10 will jointly present Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal at 7.30pm AEDT, with all proceeds from the telethon going to the Australian Red Cross.

The star-studded event will see a who's who of Australian music greats performing, including Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem, Jon Stevens, Missy Higgins, Vanessa Amorosi, Hunters and Collectors, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Living End, Casey Donovan and Sheppard to name a few.

Channel 9's Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Andy Lee and Peter Overton, Channel 7's Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson and 10's Carrie Bickmore, Dr. Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg are your hosts.

The telethon, Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal, takes place on Saturday, March 12 at 7.30pm AEDT. Viewers in Queensland can watch from 6.30pm, 7pm in South Australia and 4.30pm in Western Australia.

About the Australian Red Cross

Red Cross teams provide humanitarian support to people and communities smashed by the floods and enables volunteers to help with evacuation and relief centres and outreach services, as well as provide support directly to the people and communities impacted, helping them recover and build resilience. Financial assistance will also be provided to help people and families affected by the unprecedented floods. To donate go to redcross.org.au/floodsappeal or call 1800 733 276.