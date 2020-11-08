How Treloar, Dunkley & Saad Find New Homes

Joey & Jay on Dead Set Legends!

Article heading image for How Treloar, Dunkley & Saad Find New Homes

Triple M Footy's very own Leigh Montagna & Jay Clark explained how Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley and Adam Saad can all find a new home in the coming days on Dead Set Legends.

Clark explained that Essendon's deal with Saad going to Carlton should unlock the pick to land Josh Dunkley, and subsequently gives the Bulldogs a opportunity to land Adam Treloar. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Montagna believes that the Bulldogs should only let Dunkley go unless they can land another midfielder of Treloar's calibre to replace him. 

He also believes that the Bombers will need to give up more than just a first round pick (or future first rounder) to secure Dunkley off the Dogs. 

Make sure you subscribe to Triple M Footy AFL wherever you get your podcast for daily trade wraps!

8 November 2020

AFL Trade Period
Jay Clark
Dead Set Legends
Listen Live!
AFL Trade Period
Jay Clark
Dead Set Legends
AFL Trade Period
Jay Clark
Dead Set Legends
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs