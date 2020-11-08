How Treloar, Dunkley & Saad Find New Homes

Triple M Footy's very own Leigh Montagna & Jay Clark explained how Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley and Adam Saad can all find a new home in the coming days on Dead Set Legends.

Clark explained that Essendon's deal with Saad going to Carlton should unlock the pick to land Josh Dunkley, and subsequently gives the Bulldogs a opportunity to land Adam Treloar.

Montagna believes that the Bulldogs should only let Dunkley go unless they can land another midfielder of Treloar's calibre to replace him.

He also believes that the Bombers will need to give up more than just a first round pick (or future first rounder) to secure Dunkley off the Dogs.

