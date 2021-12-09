How We Called Travis Head’s Century In A Session

Travis Head fully flayed the Poms in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba today, belting a whirlwind century in a session.

He hit 12 fours and two sixes — plus an all run four and a hilarious five from overthrows.

At stumps Australia had a tight grip on the first Test, making 7/343 in reply to England’s limp 147 all out — a 196 run lead.

