How We’ve Celebrated The Socceroos Win Against Denmark

The Socceroos may have recorded one of the best victories on the world stage, defeating Denmark 1-0 on Thursday morning to advance into the next stage of the Fifa World Cup.

Back home, us Aussies haven’t stopped celebrating, with social media flooded with fans reactions to the win, thanks to Matthew Leckie’s goal!

Here’s just some of what we’ve had to say:

Federation Square erupts

The most loyalist of supporters congregated at Federation Square to watch the Socceroos’ victory.

Red smoke from flares lit up the crowd for most of the night in celebration of the nation’s first appearance in the round of 16 since 2006.

Leckie sends fans into pandemonium

