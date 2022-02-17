How Will COVID Rules Change In The Coming Weeks?

Mask rules are expected to be eased in both New South Wales and Victoria, while QR codes may also be scrapped as hospitalisation numbers decline.

Former Chief Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth joined Australia Today to share how mask rules are impacting cases, and what changes are on the horizon.

Coatsworth believes the rules are "heading in the right direction".

Speaking on sentiments set overseas, debate is building surrounding the effectiveness of mask wearing and density limits in the future.

The severity of the Omicron variant impacted circumstances in an unexpected manner, however Coatsworth explained that NSW and Victoria will set the benchmark for change.

"NSW and Victorian Governments are both heading in that direction, and I'm sure the others will follow," he said.

Reports out of the United States argue the effectiveness of masks, which Coatsworth says can be diminished by people reusing old masks or failing to apply them correctly.

An expert in infectious disease, Coastworth reiterated that any new variant will force Australians to react by continuing to follow public health orders.

"In the unlikely event that we get another variant that changes things - perhaps it's Omicron with the lethality of Delta - then I'll be the first person to tell people to put masks back on."

It comes as the Victorian government announced a number of eased restrictions.

From 6pm Friday, QR check-ins will no longer be a requirement in retail and school settings, while density limits will be removed at hospitality venues.

Mask requirements will remain the same across the state.

