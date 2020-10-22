How Will Lord Mayor Baz Really Go In His New Gig? We Break It Down

Sandgroper City is back!

Article heading image for How Will Lord Mayor Baz Really Go In His New Gig? We Break It Down

Basil Zempilas on Instagram

He's arguably the biggest name to ever take the mantle of Perth's Lord Mayor, and in this week's edition of Sandgroper City, Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut break down what this means for Perth and how they reckon Baz will go.

Will it be a good thing for Perth and the city?

LISTEN:

Also up for discussion, Mark McGowan's SOARING approval rating, the problem with Yarloop and the lost time capsule, and where everyone's watching this weekend's AFL GF.

What's On

and RSPCA's Cupcake Day is on this Monday, 26th October. Bake to fight animal cruelty. More details here.

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut

@dantheinternut

17 hours ago

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Basil Zempilas
Perth Lord Mayor
Sandgroper City
Listen Live!
Basil Zempilas
Perth Lord Mayor
Sandgroper City
Basil Zempilas
Perth Lord Mayor
Sandgroper City
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs