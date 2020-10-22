How Will Lord Mayor Baz Really Go In His New Gig? We Break It Down

He's arguably the biggest name to ever take the mantle of Perth's Lord Mayor, and in this week's edition of Sandgroper City, Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut break down what this means for Perth and how they reckon Baz will go.

Will it be a good thing for Perth and the city?

LISTEN:

Also up for discussion, Mark McGowan's SOARING approval rating, the problem with Yarloop and the lost time capsule, and where everyone's watching this weekend's AFL GF.

