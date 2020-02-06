How You Can See All Of The Beach Rugby Fun Next Weekend

Next weekend Townsville will host the long-awaited Beach Rugby competition on the sands of the Strand.

Across Saturday and Sunday you can watch the games, enjoy the beach bars, and check out the food trucks, while getting comfy on deck chairs and under beach umbrellas.

The Saturday action starts at 9am with charity games to be held in the evening featuring famous faces Lote Tuquri and Johnathan Thurston!

The whole event is under lights, with plenty of refreshments available to entertain your tastebuds.

On Sunday it’s time for the Youth & High School Challenge from 10am, you might even spot some future sports stars!

For more details, check out the Facebook event.

