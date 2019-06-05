Here's Every Way You Can Support Give Me 5 For Kids In 2019!

Give Me 5 For Kids is back for 2019! This year marks our 25th anniversary of raising funds for the local children’s wards and health initiatives on the Central Coast.

The best part about it? All of the money stays here locally to assist our sick kids and their families in some of the most difficult times of their lives. Through the generosity of the community and local businesses, 107.7 2GO FM and Give Me 5 For Kids have been able to raise more than $2.6 million on the Central Coast.

Here’s ways that you can donate to make a real difference this June!

Donate Online Here:

Anywhere, anytime, any amount! Donated online at the tip of your fingers.

Donation Buckets:

Find an official donation collection bucket across various stores and locations on the Central Coast

ANZ Branch:

You can deposit your loose change at any one of the ANZ branches across the Central Coast

On a Busways Bus:

A number of Busways buses will be getting around the Coast with a donation bucket on board! Look out for a poster on the bus to see if you’re on one that will be collecting donations, so why not leave the car at home and take the bus this June!

2GO Studios:

Stop by our studios here in Gosford or call our reception on 4304 4200

Business Card Challenge:

Deliver a donation of over $50 attached to a business card and receive a plug on air from one of our announcers in exchange!

Give Me Heights For Kids:

Donate to get Mandy & Rob Palmer into the sky as they broadcast LIVE from a crane on Friday June 7, relying on your donations to get them there! Everyone who donates on the day will go in the draw to win a BRAND NEW Dyson V11 thanks to Domayne, your home of Dyson on the Coast

Jimmy G’s:

Make Jimmy G’s Heritage your morning coffee location on Friday June 14 as $1 from every coffee sold will be donated to Give Me 5 For Kids

Wyong Race Club:

Giddy Up! The race is on for 2GO’s annual Give Me 5 For Kids Sportsman’s Lunch happening at Wyong race Club! Raising money for the Central Coast children’s wards at Gosford and Wyong hospitals, you'll get the chance to have a stellar day of delicious food, drinks, fun and insight into the sporting world thanks to our special guests!!

Sunday FunDay:

Fancy a round of ten-pin bowl? Bateau Bay Interbowl will be holding a Sunday FunDay on Sunday June 23 with $5 games! All money raised will be going to Give Me 5 For Kids.

107.7 2GO FM and Give Me 5 For Kids would like to say a huge thank you to our major sponsors of this initiative this year!

