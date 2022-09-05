How Your Friends Impact Your Bank Balance

Our parents always said to be friends with people who are good influencers, and now there is new research proving that old saying right.

The new data, led by Stanford University’s Professor Matthew O Jackson, revealed low-income earners who grew up in neighbourhoods where 70 per cent of their friends were wealthy found on average, their own income increased by 20 per cent.

You can listen to the whole interview with Professor Matthew O Jackson on The Briefing below.

The study collected data from more than 72 million Facebook users between the ages of 25 and 44 and round found cross-class connections are the most important determinant of upward social mobility for lower-income people.

Joining The Briefing, Professor Jackson said the one key predictor identified from the research was who you chose to be around did influence how much someone could get ahead.

“One thing that surprised us was we looked at a lot of different measures of your social environment, and what we call economic connectedness and whether poor people have a lot of friends that are above median income,” he said.

“So, if they have wealthier friends, what's the chance that they get ahead and that seemed to be the ultimate predictor.

“Why exactly that's working is something we can't see directly in our data but there's a lot of reasons from the broader research that's been done on this question that we have reasons to believe that exposure to other people makes a big difference in somebody's outcomes.”

