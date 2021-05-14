Howie And Damo Reveal Developments In Proposed AFL Boxing Event

Last week, both Howie and Damo revealed to the Friday Huddle exclusive information surrounding a proposed AFL boxing tournament.

They have now provided further developments, with new information on the tantalising Nathan Brown bout.

The investigative team discussed all things from Browny's potential opponent, which other heavyweight is interested in challenging the Duck and whether or not Howie will put on the gloves!

"The rest of the media have been chasing this story all week." Howie explains.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy Playlist: