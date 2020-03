Triple M's Mark Howard has revealed that Brian Taylor stole the infamous 'Roaming Brian' segment off him!

Howie told the Sunday Rub that he was doing a similar thing for Triple M well before BT's post-game bit for Channel 7 rose to prominence.

LISTEN HERE:

However, Howie didn't claim that he pioneered the idea.

He credited motorsport broadcasters Martin Brundle & Murray Walker as the trailblazers in this space.