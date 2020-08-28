Howie Exposes Browny's Guest Appearance In A Poetry Class In 2006!
On the Friday Huddle
Mark Howard has brought some extraordinary mail to the table on the Friday Huddle about Nathan Brown's foray into poetry!
Howie received a message out of the blue about Browny's guest appearance to to a high school English class back in his play days at Richmond.
Browny was caught off guard but confirmed it happened!
LISTEN HERE:
It's fair to say the students were left underwhelmed by Browny's material at the time.
Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: