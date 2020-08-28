Howie Exposes Browny's Guest Appearance In A Poetry Class In 2006!

On the Friday Huddle

Article heading image for Howie Exposes Browny's Guest Appearance In A Poetry Class In 2006!

Mark Howard has brought some extraordinary mail to the table on the Friday Huddle about Nathan Brown's foray into poetry! 

Howie received a message out of the blue about Browny's guest appearance to to a high school English class back in his play days at Richmond. 

Browny was caught off guard but confirmed it happened! 

LISTEN HERE: 

It's fair to say the students were left underwhelmed by Browny's material at the time. 

