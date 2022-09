Mark Howard spent some time with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal on his Australian tour as the host of his appearances, and gave the Huddle some wonderful insight into the legend himself.

In his Sydney appearance, Shaq wore a championship ring, but not one of his own said Howie.

“He buried his four rings with his father, and that was a gift from Lebron James”

