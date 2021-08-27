Howie Reveals Browny's Secret Email To Triple M Cricket

Mark Howard revealed an exclusive email that came across his desk, sent from Nathan Brown as a request to join the Triple M commentary team.

With Triple M teaming up with Cricket Australia to call the upcoming summer matches, Browny made it known that his work throughout the footy season would translate to cricket.

"My man Nate Brown wants in!"

"What can you bring to cricket commentary?" Howie asked

"A little bit of pizzazz I would've thought Howie." Browny replied.

Howie shared the "exclusive email" that pushed Browny's case, titled 'Browny's cricket commentary career'.

