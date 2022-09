Mark Howard delivered some incredible stories of his experiences with Shaquille O'Neal on his tour Down Under.

Howie hosted shows in Melbourne and Sydney for the NBA legend, and had some nervy moments before getting on stage.

“We weren’t sure that Shaq was gonna come up on stage in time.

“'You can’t come in at the moment, Mr. O’Neal is having lotion applied.'”

