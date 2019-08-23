Howie's Top Six Reasons To Listen To The Friday Huddle

He stitched up the boys

5 hours ago

Mark Howard has listed the top six reasons why the Friday Huddle is the superior pre-game show on radio.

Not surprisingly - in true Triple M fashion - Howie's list was just an excuse to play a bunch of hilarious grabs from the show to stitch up his Friday night counterparts. 

Each of member of the team copped their right whack, including Howie himself. 

LISTEN:

"The other stations do a fantastic job and we appreciate that," Howie began.

"But none of them have the same zing and sparkle and entertainment."

"The way we start the show is like nothing else!"

