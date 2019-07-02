Hub naming consultation continues

The Regional Sport and Recreation Centre Committee discussed extending the opportunity for the community to suggest names for the Community and Recreation Hub at a meeting last night.

In May, Council resolved to undertake a month long engagement program to invite the community to submit ideas for a name for the new facility with a view to shortlist up to five names to be put to a community vote.

Community consultation commenced on Wednesday 22 May 2019 and concluded Sunday 23 June 2019. Council received 74 name submissions that were considered by the sub-committee.

“Council is appreciative of all name submissions received during the consultation process and we thank all who participated at this stage. We want to assure the community that these ideas will be considered,” City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin said.

“From the ideas we received, it is clear that people want the name of the largest infrastructure project Council has ever undertaken to reflect a sense of pride of place. We saw multiple references to Mount Gambier, the Blue Lake and Olympic Park.”

The Mayor indicated that all submitted names will be retained and the community consultation process will be extended over the coming months to allow for additional name ideas to be lodged as the project unfolds.

“Council is now at the stage where we can begin to share updates on the detailed design of the project. This is important with regard to a potential name as we want to ensure that the community can really envisage what the hub will be and its importance within the community.”

Once the building starts to take shape, people may feel more connected with the project and have additional names that they may like to share. - Mayor Lynette Martin

“Therefore, we continue to invite people to put their thinking caps on and keep their ideas flowing for a name as we move forward with the project over the coming months.”

Name ideas can be submitted to the Community and Recreation Hub naming boxes located at the Civic Centre, Library and Main Corner Complex as well as online at: www.haveyoursaymountgambier.co...

The committee indicated that it is seeking a name that reflects the facility as a whole.

“We’d like a name that represents the entire multi-purpose community space including facilities and activities for all ages and abilities, cultural and recreational activities, not just based on aquatics, or sport.”

In the meantime, Council has been working with architects CO-OP Studio and DesignInc on the detailed design features within the Community and Recreation Hub.

“We will be sharing what we can with the community as soon as we can, but have to be careful not to prejudice any future procurement work.”

“The Community Reference Group will be part of the team providing advice to Council as we progress the detailed design and costings,” Mayor Martin said.