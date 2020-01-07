Huge Amount Of Retailers Announce 'All In': Donating 100% Of Profits For Bushfire Victims

A slew of retailers from around our bushfire ridden country, with a combined network of 1,000+ stores, are banding together to provide 100% of profits from this Thursday 9th January to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

100% percent of profits. Exceptional!

The retailers and supporting partners are: Abrand, Afterpay, Ben Sherman, Brixton, City Chic, Cue, Dr Denim, Farage, General Pants Co., Globe, Hush Puppies, Lacoste, Lee, Levi’s, Local Supply, Misfit, M.J. Bale, Nautica, Neuw, Nudie, Rodd & Gunn, Rollas, Speedo, Stussy, The Iconic, The North Face, True Alliance, Ugg, Veronika Maine, Wrangler and XLarge.

According to the press release, money raised by ‘ALL IN’ for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund will be used to:

Welcome people in evacuation centres and recovery hubs. Listening, comforting, making people’s wellbeing their number one priority. Locate missing loved ones through the Red Cross Register.Find.Reunite service. Provide emergency grants to those who’ve lost their homes to fires this summer, to cover immediate and everyday expenses. Stay long after the disaster has passed via 1:1 support as people recover, and prepare resilience programs for the wider community. Provide ongoing training, education and community outreach in preparation for the next disaster, be it here in Australia or further afield.

In conjunction with purchases made on Thursday, select retailers of the ‘ALL IN’ initiative will also be taking additional donations to the Fund in-store and via their individual websites.

It's yet another gesture from the wider community that is banding together to help out those in need during what has been a devastating couple of weeks.